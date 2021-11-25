9 injured when vehicle rear-ends Amish buggy in Wisconsin

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds.”

The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said 10 people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road. The release said that eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories