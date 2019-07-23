9-year-old girl gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

MTN News: MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo.- A 9-year-old girl was tossed into the air and injured by a bison Monday near the Old Faithful Geyser area, park officials said Tuesday.

The girl from Odessa, Fla., was treated and released at Old Faithful Clinic.

Witnesses said a group of about 50 people were within 5 to 10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes, causing it to charge.

No citations were issued, and the incident remains under investigation.

Park officials say park visitors should give all animals near trails, boardwalks, parking lot or other developed areas space. All large animals- bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes- need at least 25 yards of space. Visitors should give bears and wolves 100 yards of space.

Click here to read more about safety in the park from the National Park Service.

Visitors are encouraged to take the Yellowstone Pledge.