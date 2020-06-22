9-year-old MA boy dies after falling from grandmom’s 9th-floor window

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts neighborhood is mourning over the death of a 9-year-old who fell from a window in his grandmother’s high-rise apartment building.

Investigators say the boy, who was autistic, somehow slipped out of a window in his grandmother’s ninth-floor apartment. A family member called 911 just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, WCVB reported.

“It was a tragedy. Yes it was,” said resident Barbara Leslie. “Yeah, he had very good parents, really good parents.”

The boy, who was visiting his grandmother at a public housing property for the elderly, fell to the concrete walkway and was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

People who witnessed the aftermath were in shock.

“I’m over here, wow. Oh man. I couldn’t believe it,” one neighbor said.

“I was out on the balcony,” another neighbor said. “I’d seen the firefighters and paramedics coming up to get them up off the ground.”

Police spent the morning investigating from the ground up to the ninth floor for any clues as to how the boy fell out of the window.

