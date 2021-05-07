90-year-old Minnesota Twins fan sees team play in person for the first time

It was a day of firsts for Shirley Cagle.

For the first time in almost a year, she is outside of Milestone Senior Living where she stays.

“Say hi to everybody at Milestone. Hi everybody!”

She is also about to see her beloved Twins in person, for the first time.

“Do you know where you’re at Grandma?” said Jenna Weber, Shirley’s granddaughter.

“No I don’t.”

“So, we’re at the Twins game. We’re at the Twins game, we brought you to the Twins game today.”

“Twin game! The Minnesota Twins, for what I thought I was going to a foot doctor.”

“We just tricked you.”

Shirley thought she was going to the foot doctor, but instead, she is being treated to the sights and sounds of Minnesota Twins baseball.

From her arrival at the entrance to moving about the concourse, Shirley is amazed at how beautiful the ballpark is.

“She just never thought it would happen and I think sometimes we didn’t either we wanted to always get her here but it was always something that came up,” said Weber.

As soon as she got settled in her seat, the Twins knocked one out of the park, her first home run at Target Field.

The Twins made sure to make this day special.

“We have a certificate to commemorate your first game here at Target Field and we had Tony Alieva autograph a baseball for you,” said Patrick Forsland, with Twins Guest Experience.

For Shirley, this is a dream come true — and seeing herself on the jumbotron and waving to her Twins family, the cherry on top of a wonderful day of firsts for this 90-year-old Twins fan.