90-year-old Washington woman makes full recovery from COVID-19

Photo: June.In.January via Instagram

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTVO) — 90-year-old Geneva Wood, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after an outbreak at her nursing home, has made a remarkable full recovery.

According to KUSA, Wood suffered a stroke just after Christmas and had been living at the Life Care Center in Kirkland.

She was just days away from being able to go home when the nursing home went into lockdown due to an outbreak at the center.

Wood was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week later.

Her daughter, Cami Neidigh, said the prognosis wasn’t good, saying that her family had visited to say their final goodbyes. “Her lungs were filling up with fluid and they thought she wouldn’t last 24 hours,” she said.

Last week, her test came back negative.

“When she had that major stroke, we thought we were going to lose her. She’s come close to death and she rallies back, and that’s my mom,” Neidigh said.

According to a new CDC report, as of March 9, they’ve confirmed a total of 129 cases of COVID-19 at Life Care Center, including 81 residents, 34 staff members, and healthcare personnel, and 14 visitors.

