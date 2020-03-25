90K troops expected to be impacted by Pentagon’s 60-day freeze on overseas troop movements

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan. The U.S. is pausing movement of troops into Afghanistan and quarantining 1,500 new arrivals to country due to virus. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Shelter in place isn’t just for civilians — troops are also staying put.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has frozen the movements of all overseas troops for 60 days due to coronavirus.

The freeze works in both directions. Troops who were supposed to come home will now have to wait, and the same is true for military personnel in the U.S. who were scheduled to deploy overseas.

In all, the freeze is expected to affect about 90,000 service members. There are several exceptions to the freeze, most notably, naval vessels scheduled to return to the U.S. will sail as planned.

More than 200 service members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pentagon’s modeling forecasts new infections to continue growing for at least three weeks. The model does not look further into the future than that.