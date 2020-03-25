Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

90K troops expected to be impacted by Pentagon’s 60-day freeze on overseas troop movements

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan. The U.S. is pausing movement of troops into Afghanistan and quarantining 1,500 new arrivals to country due to virus. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Shelter in place isn’t just for civilians — troops are also staying put.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has frozen the movements of all overseas troops for 60 days due to coronavirus.

The freeze works in both directions. Troops who were supposed to come home will now have to wait, and the same is true for military personnel in the U.S. who were scheduled to deploy overseas.

In all, the freeze is expected to affect about 90,000 service members. There are several exceptions to the freeze, most notably, naval vessels scheduled to return to the U.S. will sail as planned.

More than 200 service members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pentagon’s modeling forecasts new infections to continue growing for at least three weeks. The model does not look further into the future than that.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Minot Weekly Presser 3-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Weekly Presser 3-24"

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MSU Early move out

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Early move out"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge