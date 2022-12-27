ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A 91-year-old South Carolina man who went missing on Christmas was found dead after he reportedly tried repairing a pipe outside his home.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was reported missing from his home Christmas night. Authorities were told the man, later identified as Mavin Eugene Henley of Anderson, went outside his house to check something but never came back inside.

Henley was later found outside his home Monday afternoon.

After further investigations, deputies say they determined Henley went outside his home around 10 p.m. on Sunday to attempt a repair of a broken water pipe.

According to deputies, Henley came inside and changed some of his wet clothes at some point before going back outside to continue working on the water pipe.

Henley was found wet and exposed to extreme temperatures throughout the night.

His death has been ruled an accidental death due to cold environmental exposure.

This is the second death attributed to the winter storm in Anderson County, located in northwestern South Carolina. According to the county coroner’s office, a man died in his home on Christmas Eve after the power went out. Authorities say the man, dependent on oxygen for a medical condition, was trying to use a portable oxygen device when he collapsed.

The coroner’s office ruled his death as natural due to an underlying medical condition with the winter storm as a contributory cause.