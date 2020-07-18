99-year-old grandma beats COVID-19

National News

by: Lynsey Mukomel

Posted: / Updated:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A spunky great-grandmother from Calhoun County was no match for COVID-19.

Millie Cooper beat the virus last month after turning 99 years old in May.

“Words can hardly describe how relieved, thankful, and just flat out proud I am of my 99-year-old grandma Millie Cooper of Battle Creek, Michigan for kicking #COVID19 square in the butt! We received word today that she’s officially recovered. Unreal!“ Hamilton schools teacher Andy Losik tweeted.

Losik told News 8 his grandma has a “quiet kind of toughness”.

Family and loved ones were able to gather outside her nursing home in May to wish her a happy birthday.

“She had also been a foster grandparent for Battle Creek Public Schools well into her 90s. She grew up on a farm in BC, and then raised three daughters in Springfield. Before my grandpa passed away, they were avid travelers and enjoyed winters in Florida. Just a great, great lady,” Losik shared.

In addition to three daughters, the matriarch is blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Babe ruth baseball

College Baseball

Friday, July 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Bishop Ryan Football

Return to sports

Foods you don't feed your dogs

Sidewalk Sale

Ryder Surplus Giveaway

Mainstream Boutique

Fair Food

Animal Shelter Update

Ag Commissioner on CFAP

Sex Crime Charges

Daily oil production falls to record low in latest report

Shooting Event

New Medical Spa in Rugby

Senior Center Plans

Softball Tournament

First Responder Gift

Bismarck couple uses sports and skirts to keep family traditions going

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss