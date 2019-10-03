‘Startled’ Beaverton car prowler caught on camera

National News

Car prowlers appeared to have rummaged through cars near the Sorrento Bluff Apartments

by: Emily Burris and KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton police know exactly what one car prowler suspect looks like, thanks to a dashcam that caught him in the act.

The woman whose dashcam recorded the crime lives at the Sorrento Bluff Apartments in Beaverton. She told KOIN 6 News one of her neighbors noticed one of her car’s doors was hanging wide open on Friday morning.

Prowlers appeared to have spent the previous night combing the parking lot, looking for unlocked cars. The woman’s motion-activated dashcam caught one prowler completely by surprise.

“It starts recording without any light but, after 10 seconds, the light comes on and he was startled — him and his friends,” said the car’s owner, who wanted to remain anonymous.

And the dashcam may have done more than record the suspect: it also may have prevented a potential theft. The woman said nothing was stolen from her car.

She added her Owlcam dashcam is “worth every penny.”

The Owlcam motion-activated dashcam that recorded a car prowler rummaging through a car in Beaverton, Oct. 1, 2019. (KOIN)

The woman handed the recording over to officers, who she said told her they “don’t normally get these kinds of criminals on camera.”

Beaverton police said 2 people filed reports about car break-ins in the area but several other neighbors posted on social media about their vehicles also being rummaged through.

Residents in the area are angry about the invasion of their personal space and belongings.

“It’s horrible,” said a nearby neighbor. “You feel violated, you feel like you can’t trust anyone or anything.”

They hope the video helps lead to an arrest.

“I’m just glad that it’s getting the attention that it’s getting,” the victim said. “I’m all about making sure people don’t get away with stuff.”

Officers reminded the public to always lock car doors.

Or, consider investing in a motion-activated dashcam.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3"

Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!"

Tasers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tasers"

Flu Shot Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shot Interview"

Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines"

Bismarck High Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Volleyball"

Chiari Malformation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chiari Malformation"

Winter Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Clothing"

Secretary of Interior Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of Interior Visit"

Veterans Cemetery Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Cemetery Upgrade"

Background Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Background Check"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

911

Thumbnail for the video titled "911"

Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana"

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge