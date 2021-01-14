A day in the life of Dexter, Rapid City Fire Department’s ‘station dog’

National News

by: CBS Newspath

CREDIT: Rapid City Fire Department

Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of man’s best friend would be like? Well now you won’t have to wonder!

Meet Dexter. He is the resident pooch at the Rapid City Fire Department in South Dakota.

The Fire Chief there brings Dexter to work with him every day and they posted the video to their Facebook page.

The fire crew strapped a camera to Dexter and recorded what an average day for the pup would be.

As you can see it’s filled with walking around the station, lots of scratches, and tons of treats.

What a life to have!

