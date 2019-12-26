A little naughty: Here’s some of America’s holiday confessions

The holidays are all about being naughty or nice…and while we’re sure a lot of you made Santa’s nice list, here are some of America’s confessions that could be considered a little naughty…

According to a Holiday Confessions Survey, more than half of Americans (58.52%) admit that they’ve regifted a present!

If you thought that was naughty, more than two-thirds have peeked at holiday presents early and three-quarters of us have kept a present we bought for someone else.

Here are some more results:

Credit: Reviews.org
  • 58.52% of respondents have regifted a present
  • 29.85% of people have gone into $500+ dollars of debt due to holiday shopping
  • A whopping 75% of people have purchased a present for someone else, and then decided to keep it for themselves
  • 71.67% of people have looked at their presents before they were supposed to open them
  • 26.67% of people said they would give their in-laws a bad gift on purpose
    • 18.33% said they would give their boss a bad gift on purpose
    • In total, 78.35% of people indicated someone to whom they would give a bad gift on purpose
  • 66.67% of people have lied to get out of seeing friends/family over the holidays
  • 33.33% say they’ve looked up the price of the gifts other people gave them because they were curious to see how much they spent

