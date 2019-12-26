A little naughty: Here’s some of America’s holiday confessions

The holidays are all about being naughty or nice…and while we’re sure a lot of you made Santa’s nice list, here are some of America’s confessions that could be considered a little naughty…

According to a Holiday Confessions Survey, more than half of Americans (58.52%) admit that they’ve regifted a present!

If you thought that was naughty, more than two-thirds have peeked at holiday presents early and three-quarters of us have kept a present we bought for someone else.

Here are some more results:

Credit: Reviews.org