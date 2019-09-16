A Medical Breakthrough for Kids with Severe Food Allergies

CBS NEWS (NEW YORK, N.Y.)– Peanut allergies affect about 1.2 million children, that’s one out of every 50 kids. But there’s a new treatment that is already offering hope.

Danielle Tryon has had multiple food allergies, including peanuts, since she was a toddler. From early on she learned the fine art of avoiding exposure.

She explains,” When I was younger my mom always had to make everything from scratch.”

Tryon adds, “Even just being in rooms any time that I smelled peanut butter, I would be like hyper-alert, It’s something that can kill you.”

She has had to be given adrenaline four times to counter life-threatening reactions.

Her mother, Nancy Tryon shares, “It was hard, it was very hard.”

In 2016, Danielle enrolled in a trial for a new treatment. Patients swallow a trace amount of peanut protein and gradually scale up.

Dr. Jonathan Spergel at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia explains, “You slowly make your body get used to it over time.”

Dr. Spergel was one of the trial’s investigators.

In patients ages 4 to 17, a third (or 67 percent) taking the drug were able to tolerate the equivalent of two peanuts. But nearly 12 percent withdrew because of allergic reactions or side effects like stomach problems.

It means cross-contamination is not such a big issue. You can’t go home and have a peanut butter sandwich, but you should be able to walk out with less fear.

The treatment has already given Danielle, now 17, a taste of her new freedom, like getting a sundae at an ice cream shop for the first time.

Her mom shares, “We gave it to her, watched her eat, and we’re taking pictures, people musta thought we were ridiculous.”

…And imagining life in a college dorm.

Danielle adds, “And I cannot even believe that’s down the line now.”

Nancy says, “She’s got her wings she might as well go off and fly.”

It’s not a cure, it’s really meant to prevent a severe reaction due to accidental exposure. Think of a kid at school or a birthday party, who comes into contact with a small amount of peanuts. For that child, this could stop a life-threatening reaction. But she won’t be able to have a peanut butter sandwich.

According to the CDC, food allergies are a growing food safety and public health concern, that affect an estimated 8 percent of children in the U.S. That’s one in 13 children, or about two students per classroom.