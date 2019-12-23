Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

A merry tradition: Christmas dinner free at Tennessee diner

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee diner serves up a free Christmas Day meal to anyone who walks into the restaurant and it delivers to those who otherwise can’t make the trek.

O’Brien’s Southern Diner owner Candice O’Brien Beasley knows what it’s like to go without food or to have nothing in the house on holidays, she told the The Washington Post. So she started the tradition as soon she opened her Ashland City restaurant in 2013.

About 25 people, mostly widowers and truck drivers, stopped by that year, and the event has grown ever since. The southern-style diner now starts fielding calls to reserve spots on the free meal list in October. Some patrons have become part of the volunteer team that helps people end Christmas with a hot meal. Local businesses and community members now donate most of the hams, turkeys and side dishes for the meals — which also feature mashed potatoes, green beans, pies and some of Beasley’s homemade caramel cake.

This year, about 30 volunteers are expected to show up on Christmas morning to help box the meals and deliver them to about 300 people who don’t have anyone to celebrate with or who can’t afford a holiday dinner.The restaurant has fed as many as 500 people on Christmas Day, Beasley said.

The mother of six will start peeling potatoes for the meals on Monday morning, and she’ll greet the sun on Christmas by boiling vegetables, she said.

“My entire family comes out to help, so we celebrate our Christmas either the day before or the day after,” she said. “But we’re fine with that. To us, this is Christmas.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"

Electric Bill Savings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Bill Savings"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19"

River Road Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road Closed"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19"

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge