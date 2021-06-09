A mini Lady Liberty statue is headed to the US

France is sending this gift to the United States…

She resembles the Statue of Liberty but is 16 times smaller, standing at just over 9 feet tall.

Organizer Olivier Faron says, “French-American friendship should be marked under the symbol of liberty.”

Lady Liberty’s little sister will trace the same path across the Atlantic as the statue in New York.

“As we reopen after COVID, it’s great that Lady Liberty can be one of the first voyagers, travelers back to the United States,” said Liam Wasley, of the U.S. Embassy in France.

The statue will arrive in New York just in time to celebrate the 4th of July. After the 4th, Lady Liberty will be moved to the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., where she’ll stay for a decade.