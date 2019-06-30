A New Rule From the White House Will Require More Transparency from Healthcare Providers

NEXSTAR (D.C.) — President Trump announced a new rule will require more transparency from healthcare providers.

The President says transparency will translate to consumers paying less, but the specifics of the rule haven’t been written and that’s giving some cause for concern.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar says, “This is a real revolution in healthcare.”

Azar and president Donald Trump announced a new rule that will require healthcare providers, like hospitals and doctors offices, to publish prices for services, including out of pocket costs to consumers.

Azar adds, “And they’ll get that information in time to act, to choose which hospital to go to, what doctor to go to and whether they want to get various services.”

President Trump says the added transparency will spur competition among healthcare providers.

He adds, “Prices will come down by numbers you won’t even believe.”

AARP’s Leigh Purvis says, “The idea of adding more transparency to what is a very opaque market, is definitely something that has a potential to help more consumers.”

Purvis is cautiously optimistic.

The rules specifics aren’t actually written yet. The President’s executive order directs the Department of Health and Human Services to work on the rule.

Purvis adds, “I think like everyone else we’re waiting to see the details of how it’s going to be implemented.”

It’s expected the healthcare industry will fight the proposed changes, and there will be a lengthy rule-writing and approval process. That means a final result is still a long way away.