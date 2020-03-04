A Texas 2-year-old was taken away from parents who used marijuana. She was killed by her foster mother.

Photo: Justice 4 Alex Hill via Facebook

CAMERON, Texas (WTVO) — A 2-year-old Texas girl was taken away from her father because he used marijuana for a medical condition, and was later killed by her foster mother.

According to the Houston Press, Alexandria Hill was placed in foster care after her father told child service investigators that he smoked marijuana after the girl was in bed at night.

A case worker said Joshua Hill’s marijuana use, along with her mother’s medical condition of suffering frequent seizures, warranted the child’s removal from the home.

The little girl was placed into foster care in 2013.

Hill and his wife, Mary Sweeny, reportedly complained of finding bruises on their child during visitations.

Four months before Hill was set to regain custody, he was notified that Alex was in the hospital.

Her foster mother, Sheril Small, admitted to police that she had slammed Alex onto the floor, claiming it was an accident.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the girl had hit her head on the floor so violently that she had “subdural hemorrhaging, subarachnoid hemorrhaging, and retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes.”

Investigators found that while Alex was living in Small’s home, her husband also lived there, and was a recovering crack cocaine addict with multiple drug charges for marijuana.

Small was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

