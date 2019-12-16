A Toymaker’s Dream Comes True After Decades of Waiting

CBS NEWS (LITTLE ROCK, A.R.)– It’s never too late for a dream to come true. Just ask Charlie Thompson.

“Some of the toys are the same patterns I was using 40 years ago,” he shared. “The name of my business is Charlie’s Dream and I know it’s an odd name, but it really describes what it is to me.”

About 40 years ago, the Little Rock native moved to Mountain View, where he tried to make a living making toys.

“It helped us make end’s meet but the ends didn’t meet very well,” Thompson laughed.

So he got what he calls a grown-up job, never losing sight of his life’s passion.

“I worked in factories for the last 40-something years and every night, practically, I would dream or think while I was working: ‘I could be doing something more than what I was doing’,” Thompson shared.

He retired in June.

He added, “It’s been wonderful to watch this dream evolve and grow.”

And that’s when his dream became reality once again.

“I’m able to do this more on a full-time basis and I’m having a ball, there’s no doubt about it,” Thompson said.

Inside his garage, Thompson handcrafts timeless treasures.

“I make all the stuff that’s on this table,” he explained.

Ducks and gators, crossbows, nativity scenes, and arks.

“The front doors of the ark actually open up and inside is a little ladder so it’s like a…it’s a toy set,” he shared.

But Charlie’s favorite toy is a rainbow. That launched his dream: a symbol of hope.

“When you see a rainbow, you have certain thoughts and feelings that happen. I always have certain feelings that happen when I see a rainbow after a storm,” Thompson said.

And he hopes his toys spark feelings and creativity inside their owners.

“The thing about wooden toys, they don’t destroy imagination. Children can do whatever they want to do with them . It’s not like a video game or something that does all the thinking for you,” he shared.

And once the toys leave his shop, Charlie hopes they also inspire dreams, much like the one he’s held onto for decades.

He encourages us all, “If you have a dream, never give up on it. Never give up on it.”