Abortion concerns prompt New Orleans archdiocese warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans is advising Roman Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses.

The archdiocese says Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer — if they are available.

In Baton Rouge, Bishop Michael Duca expressed similar concerns but expressely added that the faithful should feel free to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if the others are unavailable.