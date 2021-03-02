Abortion concerns prompt New Orleans archdiocese warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans is advising Roman Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses.

The archdiocese says Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer — if they are available.

In Baton Rouge, Bishop Michael Duca expressed similar concerns but expressely added that the faithful should feel free to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if the others are unavailable.

