All Power Five basketball tournaments canceled; NCAA Tourney in doubt

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard drives between Arizona defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore. Pritchard was selected to the Associated Press All Pac-12 team selected Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Pritchard was also named AP Pac-12 Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd, File)

(AP) –All five Power Five conferences have canceled their basketball tournaments, putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 conferences were all preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

The NCAA had announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men’s and women’s tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates and details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"

New Home Buyers

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home Buyers"

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge