Actor Jeff Bridges reveals he has been diagnosed with lymphoma

National News

by: WREG Web and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Actor Jeff Bridges poses backstage with the award for leading actor for his work in “Crazy Heart” at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (WREG) — Jeff Bridges, known for his role in “The Big Lebowski,” tweeted Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges tweeted. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Bridges said on Twitter that he is grateful for the love and support from his family and friends. Additionally, he thanked everyone for their prayers, and then reminded people to go vote.

Bridges won an Academy Award for “Crazy Heart” and received nominations for his work on six other movies: “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Contender” and “Hell or High Water.”

