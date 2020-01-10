Administration touts 100th mile of border wall under Trump

National News

by: ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Trump administration officials on Friday touted the 100th mile (161st kilometer) of border wall to be built since the president took office as crossings have continued to drop.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf responded to critics who say the new construction is only replacing old fencing. The new, 30-foot (9 meter) walls do replace other barriers, but those were shorter and easier to cross. Wolf said he’s confident the administration will build or start to build 400 to 450 miles (644 to to 724 kilometers) by the end of the year.

“The wall system you see behind me is an undeniable impediment to smugglers, traffickers and other criminals who have exploited our lack of effective border infrastructure to smuggle drugs, illicit goods and engage in human trafficking,” Wolf said.

He spoke in Yuma, Arizona, a far-flung region of the Southwest near California that’s seen dramatic highs and lows in illegal border crossings over the past two years. Most of those crossing are families.

Officials in Yuma are building a 5-mile (8-kilometer) section of wall along the Colorado River, where the Border Patrol says most migrants crossed.

Yuma’s nearly 97% drop in the number of families since May is partially because the area’s adoption of the Remain in Mexico program, which forces asylum-seekers to wait south of the border while their cases wind through court.

On Monday, the Yuma Sector began implementing a program first tested in El Paso, Texas, that fast-tracks asylum claims but is being challenged in federal court. The Prompt Asylum Case Review requires asylum-seekers to wait in Customs and Border Protection custody while their cases are decided within 10 days. Immigrant rights activists say it puts migrants, especially children, at risk by keeping them in facilities where allegations of abuse and mistreatment run rampant.

___

Associated Press reporter Astrid Galván in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Beer Sales Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Sales Increase"

Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Preventing Birth Defects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing Birth Defects"

Australian Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian Wildfires"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10"

Bike Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Race"

Knitting for Australia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knitting for Australia"

SWAT in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Bismarck"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

2020 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Construction"

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge