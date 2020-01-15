Closings
Adoptees can access birth certificates under new NY law

April Green, left, a public records aide, helps Joan Morgan, center, of Mt. Kisco, N.Y., and Joseph Pessolano, second from right, from the borough of Staten Island, as they file their pre adoption birth certificate application, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in New York. New York became the 10th state that allows adopted adults unrestricted access to their original birth certificate without a court order. The new law effective Wednesday is a striking shift from state restrictions dating back to the 1930s that have long required adoptees in New York to seek a hard-to-get court order to access their original birth certificate. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(AP) — New York has become the 10th state to allow adopted adults unrestricted access to their original birth certificate, a step that will help some investigate their family histories.

A new law effective Wednesday does away with restrictions dating back to the 1930s that required adoptees to seek a hard-to-get court order to access their original birth records.

Those rules had originally been intended to protect the privacy of parents who relinquished their children.

But attitudes have shifted about the rights of adopted individuals, and social media and DNA technology have made it easier for long-separated relatives to connect.

