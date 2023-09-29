TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Aerosmith has postponed their “Peace Out” farewell tour after doctors discovered Steven Tyler’s vocal chord damage was more severe than originally thought.

In a Facebook post Friday, the band said they were forced to push their upcoming shows to “sometime in 2024” after doctors confirmed the singer fractured his larynx.

Aerosmith initially postponed their September dates after Tyler suffered vocal chord damage during a performance, resulting in bleeding. The tour was then scheduled to begin in Tampa on Oct. 11.

From left: Tom Hamilton, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith perform on Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file)

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” Aerosmith wrote in Friday’s statement.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled tour dates, the band said. Refunds will be available when the new concert dates are announced.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler wrote in a statement. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can.”

The following 2023-2024 shows have all been postponed to “sometime in 2024”:

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody CenterOct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

The following Aerosmith shows were rescheduled earlier this month: