After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in wreck

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (Lexington Herald-Leader) — Police in Kentucky say a couple was killed in a traffic accident after leaving their son’s high school graduation ceremony.

Kentucky State Police say the family’s car collided with a pickup truck Saturday in Flemingsburg.

The car’s driver, 53-year-old Nancy Barnett of Ewing, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 56-year-old Lyndon Barnett, later died at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the crash occurred shortly after 18-year-old Dalton Barnett attended his graduation ceremony at Fleming County High School.

Dalton Barnett and his 26-year-old brother were passengers in the car. They were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

