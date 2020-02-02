Ahead of the Big Game, NFL Players Spend Time with Military Families

The big football weekend is officially here. Ahead of the game, the NFL is making sure our service members aren’t forgotten.

Several military families spent the afternoon talking football & enjoying some downtime.

It’s a simple act that goes a long way: a couple of questions, some autographs, and a picture, all to say thank you for your service. And for this group of veterans, that thank you means the world.

A special afternoon for active and former military as dozens had the chance to talk football and life with Cleveland Browns Receiver Jarvis Landry.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized and for people to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice that we make in the military and obviously it’s great for us as well. It’s a great deal for us to be able to come and participate in this event,” said USMC Pilot Jordan Hedges.

“You know I know a lot of our daily life would not happen if they didn’t make the sacrifices that they make each and every day and I’m just happy to do my part and say thank you,” Landry added.

The small gesture goes a long way, especially for Navy veteran Paul Maffet who met Landry in 2014 when he was a Miami dolphin.

“It’s pretty cool that these guys take their time to come out and sit down with the troops and the veterans and express themselves in a different way than they would meeting them out in the street. You don’t have time to ask them questions, you don’t really get personable with them. In a setting like this, they’re willing to open up a little bit more,” Maffet shared.

For Landry, meeting servicemen and women is a humble reminder.

“National anthem, the flag that’s over the entire field and the flyover. That’s the part of the game where everything sinks in and we’re here and that last final breath before you go out there and play and it’s a moment that’s really symbolic to the game and our country,” Landry shared.

And a welcomed respite for those in uniform.

“A chance for us to remember what it’s like to be back home, watch a game, kind of forget what you’re doing real-time. Take a break and unload and it’s awesome. Everybody loves American football,” Landry added.

This year, seven players and coaches, including Landry, awarded military vets and their families a trip to tomorrow’s big game. Each family got two tickets, plus all travel accommodations covered.