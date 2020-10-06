Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Aide: SD Gov. Noem has no plans to get tested despite attending Trump event

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stands in the crowd on the South Lawn of the White House during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington. Noem has no plans to get tested for the coronavirus before heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week, even though she attended a fundraiser with the president shortly before he tested positive. Noem tested negative for the virus on Sept. 29, a day before the Trump fundraiser in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has no plans to get tested for the coronavirus before heading back out to campaign for the president this week even though she attended a fundraiser with him shortly before he tested positive.

Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said Tuesday that she has “no plans to get tested in the immediate future” because she has not been in close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Noem tested negative the day before last Wednesday’s fundraiser in Minnesota.

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he tested positive led to a flurry of testing by politicians who spent time with him recently.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

ATW Elbowoods Basketball

ATW Surrey Standout Athlete

ATW Dale Lennon Interview

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/6

Tuesday's Forecast: Very warm and windy

Breast Cancer Awareness

Self Breast Exam

NDC OCT 6

City Hall Security

Bullying Prevention Day

Sheep Industry

Legacy Boy's Soccer

Legacy Football

State Girls Golf Day One

Monday, October 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Shooting

Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/5

Monday's Forecast: warm and windy

Domestic Violence Awareness

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss