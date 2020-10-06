Aide: SD Gov. Noem has no plans to get tested despite attending Trump event

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stands in the crowd on the South Lawn of the White House during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington. Noem has no plans to get tested for the coronavirus before heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week, even though she attended a fundraiser with the president shortly before he tested positive. Noem tested negative for the virus on Sept. 29, a day before the Trump fundraiser in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has no plans to get tested for the coronavirus before heading back out to campaign for the president this week even though she attended a fundraiser with him shortly before he tested positive.

Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said Tuesday that she has “no plans to get tested in the immediate future” because she has not been in close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Noem tested negative the day before last Wednesday’s fundraiser in Minnesota.

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he tested positive led to a flurry of testing by politicians who spent time with him recently.