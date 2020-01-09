Air Force confirms Wisconsin commander under investigation

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2012, file photo, then-Wisconsin Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar listens during a news conference in Milwaukee. U.S. Air Force officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 that they’re investigating the Wisconsin National Guard’s former commander after Guard investigators determined he improperly launched an internal sexual assault investigation. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde, File)

U.S. Air Force officials have confirmed that they’re investigating the Wisconsin National Guard’s former commander after he allegedly improperly launched an internal sexual assault investigation.

Gov. Tony Evers’ office has said the National Guard discovered that Adj. Gen. Donald Dunbar improperly launched the probe while its investigators were reviewing Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault complaint protocols last year and referred him to the National Guard Bureau.

The bureau said Wednesday it forwarded the allegations to the Air Force because Dunbar was an Air Force officer. An Air Force spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Dunbar is under investigation but declined further comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Standing Rock Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Emergency"

High-Speed Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "High-Speed Chase"

Medina Emergency Responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Emergency Responders"

Burleigh Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Construction"

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Washburn HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS Bball"

Beulah/Hazen Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah/Hazen Wrestling"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Cold Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge