Air Force confirms Wisconsin commander under investigation

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2012, file photo, then-Wisconsin Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar listens during a news conference in Milwaukee. U.S. Air Force officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 that they’re investigating the Wisconsin National Guard’s former commander after Guard investigators determined he improperly launched an internal sexual assault investigation. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde, File)

U.S. Air Force officials have confirmed that they’re investigating the Wisconsin National Guard’s former commander after he allegedly improperly launched an internal sexual assault investigation.

Gov. Tony Evers’ office has said the National Guard discovered that Adj. Gen. Donald Dunbar improperly launched the probe while its investigators were reviewing Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault complaint protocols last year and referred him to the National Guard Bureau.

The bureau said Wednesday it forwarded the allegations to the Air Force because Dunbar was an Air Force officer. An Air Force spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Dunbar is under investigation but declined further comment.