Toledo, Ohio (AP) — A dozen U.S. Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.

The officers are mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. They’ve accused the Air Force of using a double standard when approving the requests.

They say thousands of medical and administrative exemptions have been allowed but only a handful of religious exemptions have been granted.

Military leaders say the vaccine is critical to maintaining readiness and the health of the force. But members of Congress and the military have questioned the exemption review process.