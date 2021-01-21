Air Force to now allow longer braids, ponytails, bangs for women

Air Force women will now be able to wear their hair in longer braids, ponytails and have bangs, as an outcome of the 101st Air Force uniform board.

The new changes state Air Force women will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the under arm through the shoulder blades. In addition, women’s bangs may now touch their eyebrows, but not cover their eyes.

It will take effect in February after Air Force Instruction 36-2903 is published.