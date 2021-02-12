Air travelers to Canada to isolate at hotels starting Feb 22

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, a day before Thanksgiving. More than 1 million people have passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints in each of the past two days in a sign that public health pleas to avoid holiday travel are being ignored, despite an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says air travelers to Canada will be required to quarantine in a hotel starting on Feb. 22 to await the result of a coronavirus test.

It’s part of stricter restrictions on air travelers in response to new, likely more contagious variants.

He earlier said hotel stays will be at the travelers’ own expense.

Government officials say with limited exceptions, non essential air travelers, will be required to reserve, prior to departure to Canada, a 3-night stay in a government-authorized hotel.

The measures will especially affect Canadian “snowbirds” who winter abroad and return home in the spring.

Trudeau said Friday it could take up to three days for test results to be available. Travelers would then isolate at home or elsewhere if the test is negative.

