Airbnb introduces new rules to rein in parties, nuisances

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. The company said Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, that it’s banning “open invite” parties at all of its accommodations. Those are parties open to anyone and advertised on social media, for example. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Airbnb is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting at an Airbnb rental in a San Francisco suburb.

The company said Thursday it’s banning “open invite” parties at all of its accommodations. Those are parties open to anyone and advertised on social media, for example.

Airbnb says boutique hotels and professional event venues will be exempt from the new rule.

The San Francisco-based company is also banning large parties at apartment buildings and condos.

“This policy does not impact parties that are authorized by hosts and convened respectfully by guests,” the company said in a news release. “Instead, our goal with this new policy is to address the small number of guests who act irresponsibly and those rare hosts whose homes become persistent neighborhood nuisances.”

Airbnb says it’s in the process of identifying listings globally that may be violating the party house ban, including accommodations in Los Angeles, Miami Beach, London and Montreal. The company says it’s asking hosts to update their listings to comply with the ‘’open invite” ban.

Airbnb is also issuing new guest behavior rules. In early 2020, guests will get a warning for one instance of excessive noise, unauthorized guests, unauthorized parking, unauthorized smoking or excessive messiness reported by a host or a neighbor. Further violations will result in account suspension or removal.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced last month that changes would be coming after five people were killed at a Halloween party shooting in Orinda.

The company is under pressure to gain the trust of travelers, neighbors and lawmakers as it prepares for its planned initial public offering next year.

Airbnb also said Thursday it’s establishing a dedicated hotline for mayors and city officials who have questions about its policies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

