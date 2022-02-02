(WBRE/WYOU) — An international airline that flew a shipment of monkeys into the U.S. for research purposes says it will not be renewing its contract with the shipping client after a truck carrying the monkeys was involved in a crash in Pennsylvania in January.

The CEO of Kenya Airlines confirmed its decision in an email shared with the Associated Press.

These cynomolgus macaque monkeys were the last animals anyone would expect to see in central Pennsylvania. That’s because they’re from Maritius, a small island off the coast of Africa. But on Jan. 21, a truck carrying 100 macaque monkeys crashed en route to a quarantine facility approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing several to escape along a Pennsylvania highway. By the following day, authorities had accounted for all 100 monkeys.

The animals had previously been shipped (via Kenya Airways) from Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, to New York, before being transported through Pennsylvania.

Prior to Kenya Airways’ announcement of its intentions to allow the contract to lapse, activists with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had written to the carrier’s executives asking that they cease shipments.

“It was a heartfelt plea from us to them. We just said very plainly that we’re calling upon them, respectfully, to please reconsider transporting monkeys to laboratories,” explained Alka Chandna, the vice president of laboratory investigations cases with PETA.

A short time later, the animal-rights organization said it received a response from Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph, who said the contract for the transport of macaques will “not be renewed” at the end of February.

As of Tuesday, Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka had not revealed the identity of the individual or organization that paid to ship the animals to New York, the AP reported.

Cynomolgus monkeys are often used in medical research because their DNA resembles that of humans, and they have been in high demand since the beginning of the pandemic for testing vaccines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.