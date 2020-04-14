Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds

National News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — With air travel almost non-existant right now, the federal government is spending billions of dollars in emergency money to keep airports from shutting down, and airport workers employed.

Planes on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport sit idle.

Check-in counters and concourses across the country are ghost towns.

“With that kind of traffic drop, revenue cannot be collected to keep those airports viable,” said Dan Elwell, FAA Deputy Administrator.

Elwell said with air travel down 90 percent, more than 3,000 U.S. airports will soon get emergency federal money.

“This is a financial bridge to keep these airports viable,” he said.

In total, $10 billion allotted through the CARES Act will let airports large and small keep their doors open and employees and vendors paid.

“We have used a formula to ensure that we get this money as quickly as possible to every airport that needs it,” Elwell said.

Typically, federal aviation grant money comes with strict rules about how it can be used, but not this time.

“Those restrictions are lifted so that airports can use this money for purposes they would not normally use federal airport funds for,” Elwell said.

The grants include tens of millions of dollars for airports in Indianapolis, Tampa, and Chicago — $52 million to Indianapolis International, $81 million to Tampa International, $294 million for Chicago O’Hare, $46 million for Cleveland-Hopkins International, and $22 million for Charleston International, plus hundreds of millions for smaller, regional airports across all 50 states.

“But it’s just as important to the rural communities that are going to receive this aid as it is for the hotspots,” Elwell said.

The FAA says airports can also use the money to pay down debt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Band Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band Class"

Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Sales"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14"

A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending

Thumbnail for the video titled "A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending"

Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview"

Medora Tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Tourism"

Comic Book Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Book Industry"

Charitable Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Girls Golf"

Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic"

Pet Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Vet"

Grocery Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Changes"

SVAS to Start Foster Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS to Start Foster Program"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13"

Recycled Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycled Art"

Minot Student in Italy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Student in Italy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge