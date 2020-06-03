Alabama man walking 1,000 miles to Minnesota, wants others to join him

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Alabama man is walking 1,000 miles to Minnesota, and his destination is the very spot where George Floyd died after a Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck.

Terry Willis, a business owner, is stepping out hoping for change.

“I think a lot of people are just fed up because they are, like, ‘Alright, enough is enough.’ You just murdered this man in front of the world on camera,” Willis said. “That can’t happen and that’s why I am marching 1000 miles for change, justice and equality.”

He said he knows it won’t be easy, but no matter how long it takes, he says he will finish.

“If I get fatigued, I know how to drink water, I know how to stop and rest,” said Willis. “There’s no time. I’m not rushing this, I’m doing this for me and everybody else — in my way. And this my way and I will take my time and I will make it there.”

Willis said the life he wants for his 7-year-old son will be a driving force to keep him moving.

“The history that I am going to make is definitely for him. I want him to live to grow up and not have to deal with any of this,” he said.

He said the end result is simple. “I just would really love for us, African Americans — they call us black people, colored people, whatever — just for us to be seen as equals. That’s it.”

To follow his journey, add him on Facebook. He plans to broadcast the entire walk live and hopes others will join him along the way. You can also track him on the 360 app.

He also has a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to support his walk.