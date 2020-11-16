Alaska Airlines jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by R E Johnson shows an Alaska Airlines jet that struck a brown bear while landing in the early evening the day before, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane, at Yakutat Airport in Yakutat, Alaska. The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged. The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured. (R E Johnson via AP)

YAKUTAT, Alaska (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines jetliner struck a brown bear while landing early Saturday evening, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane.

The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured during the accident at the Yakutat Airport in southeast Alaska.

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says the Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about 2 years old was uninjured.

The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged and the plane remained in Yakutat on Sunday.

