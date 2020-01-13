Live Now
Alaska man rescued weeks after remote cabin burned down

National News
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Weeks after an Alaska man’s remote cabin burned down, he was rescued by Alaska State Troopers who found him by a makeshift shelter with an SOS signal stamped in the snow.

Tyson Steele, 30, was picked up Thursday in what appeared to be good health at his remote homestead 20 miles (32 kilometers) outside of Skwentna, troopers said in a dispatch.

A mid-December fire had killed his dog and left Steele with no means of communication, Steele told troopers. After his family members and friends hadn’t heard from him for several weeks, they requested a welfare check.

The trooper helicopter crew reached the homestead at about 11 a.m. and saw Steele waving his arms near the makeshift shelter.

Skwentna, with a population of 35, is 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage.

The trooper helicopter transported Steele to Anchorage.

This story has been corrected to show Steele was rescued on Thursday, not Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

