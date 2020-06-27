Alaska tribe to decide fate of European explorer statue

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mayor of Anchorage has asked the Native Village of Eklutna to determine what happens to a statue of a British explorer following calls for its removal as monuments to historical figures are being dismantled across the country.

The statue is of Captain James Cook, who came to Alaska in 1778 in what is now known as Prince William Sound and Cook Inlet while searching for the Northwest Passage as an explorer for the British government.

Cook and his crew were the first Europeans to set foot in the region and were credited with discovering land that was already inhabited by Indigenous people.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and Native Village of Eklutna President Aaron Leggett wrote a joint letter saying that “the statue is but one symbol among many that fail to fully and fairly recognize Anchorage’s First People.”

The letter was written in response to the Anchorage Sister Cities Commission, which suggested modifying the monument to reflect the history of Alaska Natives.

“Consequently, as part of the government-to-government relationship between the Municipality of Anchorage and the Native Village of Eklutna, we seek to establish a process that respects the crucial role and sovereign authority of local tribes as we more fully and fairly portray Alaska’s past,” the letter said.

Leggett said this is the most significant recognition from an Anchorage official of the village being a sovereign government. The Native Village of Eklutna is the only tribal government within the boundaries of the Municipality of Anchorage. It became federally recognized in 1982.

A decision has not yet been made on what will happen to the statue, but Leggett said he would like to see modifications at the statue site that represent the history and voice of the Dena’ina people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team"

President Trump's new office in Moorhead

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's new office in Moorhead"

Sister Thomas Welder Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas Welder Memorial"

Nelson Carlson Lake drowning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nelson Carlson Lake drowning"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20"

Robert One Minute 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-27"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss