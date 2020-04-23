Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but don’t worry — he’s just fine

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WDVM) – A Jeopardy! clip went viral on Twitter Thursday afternoon, causing Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the TV game show, to trend on the social media site.

A “trending topic” on Twitter is typically a word, phrase, name or hashtag that enough Twitter accounts are tweeting about that it becomes viral.

Alex Trebek was trending on Twitter on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Often, a celebrity name makes the trending topic list if they have passed. Trebek, thankfully, was trending for a completely different reason — saying something unexpected during an episode of Jeopardy!

In the clip, tweeted by user @olivia_vault, Trebek is doing his usual banter with contestants between rounds, where the contestant brings up something about themselves.

The exchange goes:

Trebek: “Her favorite type of music is something I’ve never heard of but it doesn’t sound like fun.”

Contestant: “I think it’s very fun. It’s called ‘Nerdcore Hip-hop’ … it’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love. Video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. It’s really catchy and fun.”

Trebek: “Losers, in other words.”

The exchange had so many Twitter users sharing it or responding to it, that ‘Alex Trebek’ became a #10 trending topic, with 37,000 tweets and counting as of Thursday at 2 p.m.

Users worriedly checking on why Alex Trebek is trending were met with a funny surprise, and a much needed one amid the stress over the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

First Responder, Pilot

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responder, Pilot"

Larks Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks Parade"

Photo Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Challenge"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"

Allergies or Covid?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies or Covid?"

Council of the Arts helps local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council of the Arts helps local artists"

Overdose Increase, Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Increase, Ward County"

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Watford City Prepared

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Prepared"

Geocaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geocaching"

Pews Filled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pews Filled"

Family Crisis Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Crisis Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge