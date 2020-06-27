Alex Trebek, wife Jean donate $500K to fight homelessness

A game show host and wife are stepping up big to help fight homelessness… Who is Alex Trebek!
The Jeopardy! host and his wife, Jean just donated $500,000 to a rescue mission in Los Angeles.

The CEO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission says the money will help pay for a new facility to house homeless seniors.

It will also have a medical center on site.

According to the mission’s CEO, Trebek first became interested in their work earlier this year when he donated $100,000 after touring the facilities.

Months later, Trebek and his family went to check on the progress of the new center — that’s when he handed over a check for half a million dollars.

As a thank you for the generous donation, the multimedia room at the new North Hollywood shelter will be named for Trebek.

