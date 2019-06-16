Alzheimer’s Patients are Getting Younger. Is there Help Available?

NEXSTAR (DC)– As Alzheimer’s disease gets older, its patient population grows younger.

Many Americans are diagnosed with the disease before their 60th birthday, but only those older than that are eligible for certain services.

Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure reports on where bipartisan legislation stands that would allow these younger patients to get the help they need.

Rachel Conant is the Senior Director of Federal Affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association.

She says, “Make the journey a little bit easier for them.”

Nearly six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. Federal programs connect those patients with health care benefits, job training, even meals.

But, about 200,000 can’t get that help, because, under current law, they are too young to qualify.

Conant shares, “This population is unique in the challenges they face because of their young age, with their families, their careers.”

Rachel Conant and her colleagues at the Alzheimer’s Association are working on legislation to allow those under 60 to access these home and community-based services at the state and local levels.

Conant adds, “There’s tremendous momentum to really have democrats and republicans coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

Supporters of the proposal think the plan may help even more Americans because the disease in younger patients can often be misdiagnosed.

Democratic Senator Doug Jones says, “If we study more of the early onset, it’s going to have the double benefit of helping everyone down the road.”

The Alabama Senator has been one of the bill’s biggest supporters, remembering that for many, the disease hits close to home.

Jones shares, “My dad suffers from Alzheimer’s. He did not get diagnosed until later in life. He is still alive today, but it’s a struggle.”

Senate and House committees will continue their discussions into the summer, with a decision on the legislation by the end of September.

In North Dakota, more than 14,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 30,000 family and friends are providing care.