Amazon’s new boxes: Create a cat condo or rocket ship

Amazon is switching to boxes it says are more eco-friendly– and maybe even more fun.

The company says the smaller, lighter containers will more closely match product sizes.

The idea is to squeeze more boxes into each delivery vehicle to cut down on the number of trips required.

It’s a key part of Amazon’s “climate pledge”.

The company made a commitment to become net zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon is also publishing ideas for reusing boxes.

They include construction plans for an elaborate cat condo, a cardboard fort and a mini-golf windmill.