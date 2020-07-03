Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

America is running out of fireworks

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Explosive news! About fireworks.

America might be running out of them.

Apparently business has blown up (pun intended) since the coronavirus pandemic.

Consumer fireworks sales, including sparklers and firecrackers, have more than doubled. Compared to last year, demand is up at least 115 percent.

It seems folks are turning to big booms to cure their boredom.

Problem is, imports from China, which supplies more than 90 percent of the world’s fireworks, stalled earlier this year because the pandemic forced most of the factories to close. And industry leaders expect a supply shortage in coming days.

In fact, one expert said by July 5, there probably won’t be many fireworks available until China can start producing and shipping again.

On the other hand of things, the professional fireworks side of the business is struggling since so many big events have been canceled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3"

Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening"

FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3"

NDC JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 3"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Rodeo Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo Days"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder"

July 4 COVID Safety Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 COVID Safety Reminders"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

WWII Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII Veteran"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"

Summer Theatre on FB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theatre on FB"

LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss