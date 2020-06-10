Breaking News
Coming shortly: Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19, other topics at 3:30 p.m.

American Cancer Society updates guidelines on how to reduce cancer risk

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking to lower your cancer risk, alcohol and red meat should be off the menu, according to updated guidelines published Tuesday by the American Cancer Society.

Experts say people should stick to diets that are heavy on dark green, red and orange vegetables.

Beans, peas and whole grains are also important. The group also says people should be getting more exercise than previously recommended.

A good diet and regular exercise can help people maintain a healthy weight, which can lower the risk of cancer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10"

Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"

Money for a Cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for a Cause"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Ballots Coming In

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballots Coming In"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Financial Aid for Artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Aid for Artists"

Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide Investigation"

School District Merge

Thumbnail for the video titled "School District Merge"

Change Makers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge