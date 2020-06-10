American Cancer Society updates guidelines on how to reduce cancer risk

If you’re looking to lower your cancer risk, alcohol and red meat should be off the menu, according to updated guidelines published Tuesday by the American Cancer Society.

Experts say people should stick to diets that are heavy on dark green, red and orange vegetables.

Beans, peas and whole grains are also important. The group also says people should be getting more exercise than previously recommended.

A good diet and regular exercise can help people maintain a healthy weight, which can lower the risk of cancer.