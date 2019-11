Pie is a staple for Thanksgiving meals across the U.S., and according to a recent Medium Instacart survey, 94% of Americans eat pie on Thanksgiving — but what’s the favorite?

You probably guessed it… Pumpkin pie tops the list at 31% as the best pie for Thanksgiving meals.

Apple pie and pecan pie came in tied for second, both at 18%.

And for another fun pie fact, 14% of Americans admit to serving a store-bought pie and passing it off as homemade on Thanksgiving.