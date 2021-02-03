Ammonia Leak Activates HazMat; Multiple Agencies Respond to Tyson Plant at Noel

National News

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: At 6:56 AM, Noel Command report, “the leak is isolated and contained, we are working to ventilate the building now.”

7:45 AM mutual aid agencies were released including Southwest City.

NOEL, Mo. — About 6:00 AM Wednesday morning area HazMat teams were alerted to a reported ammonia leak at Tyson, 1 Tyson Drive, Noel.

Unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Multiple agencies were notified and are responding to assist Noel Fire. Southwest City Fire arrived just after 6:30 AM.

Other departments equipped to assist are rushing to Noel including Joplin Fire Department.

If you travel through Noel for your commute or daily plans possible road closures include:

  • North of Noel: MO-59
  • South of Noel: MO-90

More information as it becomes available from authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dreading the cold? Here are a few reasons to look forward to it

Wednesday's Forecast: A wintry mix, light snow, and colder temps.

Game Day

NDC FEB 3

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Emergency Declaration

Men's Winter Refuge Amid Pandemic

Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Christie Massen

Adom Market

K9 in Contest

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/2

Seat Belts Remain Law for Adults

Teacher Contract Bill

Free Tutoring

Scooter Upgrade

Student Awards

Mask Mandate

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Latest Stories

More Local News