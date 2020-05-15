Ancient Stonehenge goes to live-streaming for summer solstice in COVID-19 era

Coronavirus may have put a damper on an in-person visit to Stonehenge this year to welcome summer, but modern technology will help make up for it.

For the first time, everyone around the world will be able to virtually be present for the dawn of summer at Stonehenge via live-streaming.

“We can’t welcome you in person this year because of the measures in place to combat coronavirus – but our live coverage of sunset and sunrise means you won’t miss a moment of this special occasion,’ the Stonehenge site managers write in a Facebook post. “Our cameras will capture the best views of Stonehenge, allowing you to connect with this spiritual place from the comfort of your own home.”

The live-streams will be saved as videos on the Facebook page in case you miss watching the actual events live.

The live broadcasts will be at sunset, June 20, 20:26 GMT and sunrise, June 21 at 03:52 GMT.

You can watch live and get more information here.

The ancient Druids would be impressed.

