Anheuser-Busch investing $1B to modernize US facilities

FILE – In this Friday, April 8, 2016, file photo, aluminum Bud Light bottles move along a conveyor at a plant manufacturing 16-ounce Budweiser and Bud Light aluminum bottles for Anheuser-Busch, in Arnold, Mo. Anheuser-Busch says, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, it’s investing $1 billion over the next two years to modernize its U.S. facilities. Nearly half that amount will go to the company’s 12 major U.S. breweries. Anheuser-Busch said it will spend $100 million for new can lines and $100 million on solar panel installation and other sustainability measures. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Anheuser-Busch says it’s investing $1 billion over the next two years to modernize its U.S. facilities. Nearly half that amount will go to the company’s 12 major U.S. breweries.

Anheuser-Busch said it will spend $100 million for new can lines and $100 million on solar panel installation and other sustainability measures. It also plans to spend $50 million to increase its seltzer brewing capabilities. U.S. sales of hard seltzers like White Claw and Bon Viv _ which is made by Anheuser-Busch _ have grown rapidly in recent years even as beer sales have declined.

