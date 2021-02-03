Anheuser-Busch investing $1B to modernize US facilities

Anheuser-Busch says it’s investing $1 billion over the next two years to modernize its U.S. facilities. Nearly half that amount will go to the company’s 12 major U.S. breweries.
Anheuser-Busch said it will spend $100 million for new can lines and $100 million on solar panel installation and other sustainability measures. It also plans to spend $50 million to increase its seltzer brewing capabilities. U.S. sales of hard seltzers like White Claw and Bon Viv _ which is made by Anheuser-Busch _ have grown rapidly in recent years even as beer sales have declined.