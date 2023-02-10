(KTLA) – For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver has been captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway.

The latest video was recorded Thursday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. A woman driving a red Tesla in the “fast lane” can be seen dozing off.

“She is dead asleep bro. That is so funny,” Joshua Cadena, who recorded the video, says to his friend.

Seconds later, the driver wakes up.

Last Thursday, another motorist recorded video of a napping Tesla driver on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. After following the car for 15 minutes, while honking, Kiki Dolas said she eventually called 911 to report the incident.

California Highway Patrol never found the driver.

Tesla is facing multiple investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for issues with its “Autopilot” and self-driving features. Despite those names, Tesla states on its website that the cars cannot fully drive themselves.

CHP says drivers need to be awake, conscious, and sober to legally operate a moving vehicle.