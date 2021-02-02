Appeals court refuses to stop construction of oil pipeline

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. A significant permit has been granted to Enbridge’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has denied a request by two American Indian tribes to shut down construction of a contentious crude oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota.

Opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project, led by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and White Earth Band of Ojibwe, said in their petition that construction would destroy land that is protected by treaty and violate cultural and religious rights.

Enbridge said the petition had no merit and did not “recognize the exhaustive and meticulous review” of the project.

Line 3 runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Other cases seeking to halt Line 3 remain in the appeals court.

