Apple and PBS agree to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” & “A Charlie Brown Christmas” ad-free on TV

National News

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: PBS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Almost one month after CBS News reported that the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple and PBS agreed to air two classic holiday specials ad-free.

According to a press release from PBS, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020, at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020, at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT.

The Thanksgiving special will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, and the Christmas special will start streaming on December 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

